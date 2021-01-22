Join the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Blitz!

You can help the Salvation Army reach their campaign goal during the Red Kettle Blitz!

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Salvation Army’s 4th Annual Red Kettle Blitz begins today! Here is how you can help the Salvation Army meet its campaign goal and make sure they can do very important work here locally.

The Red Kettle Blitz only lasts for 2 hours total, and it is a special bell ringing event with their community partner Dierbergs. It is held to assist with their fundraising effort from this past Christmas. The funds are much needed to help the Salvation Army in the Midland Division and the St. Louis region to help the people in those areas.

This year with COVID, needs have increased dramatically and more people are facing hardship. The need to serve the most vulnerable is greater than ever.

The blitz took place today at 2 Dierbergs, one in Telegraph and one in Edwardsville. You can still donate online at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland.

