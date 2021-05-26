Loyal to Local: Reedy Press

The publishing company’s first books came out in 2004 and all specialize in local interest.

ST. LOUIS — If you are looking to pick up a new book for the summer and read by the pool, you may want to check out Reedy Press publishing company.

Reedy Press has been around for over 17 years. The publishing company’s first books came out in 2004 and all specialize in local interest.

The business has hundreds of books to choose from. You can buy any of the books in store or online.

There is currently a new book out now that benefits the St. Louis Fashion Fund. It’s called Ready to Wear: A History of the Footwear and Garment Industries in St. Louis.

To purchase that book, visit stlfashionbook.com.