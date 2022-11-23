Remarkably Authentic, Reliably Sourced, and Refreshingly Local: Kent Jewelry

Whether you’re shopping for the perfect present, a watch for him, or the symbol of a life-long commitment, Kent Jewelry in Kirkwood has you covered.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — After a 35-year history in Rolla, Missouri, Kent Jewelry opened a second location in the heart of downtown Kirkwood.

They say it's “remarkably authentic, reliably sourced, and refreshingly local” And with just one step into this business’s store – customers see just that!

The jewelry store stands out from the rest by making education a priority for their customers.

"We like to let everybody know what they're buying before they before they make that purchase or finish it," the president of Kent Jewelry, Zach Woolsey, explained. "And if they're making potentially a bad decision, we try to walk them through why we think that that design is flawed or something else."

It goes beyond the education, too. Kent Jewelry prides themselves on custom design. The store handles every aspect of the custom process from computer assisted designing and 3D printing, to even casting and setting the stones in-house.

And if you’re looking for a unique piece to take home today, the shelves are stocked with Midwest-made items.

"The jewelers that we've tried to bring in are either local to Missouri or the region. So, a lot of these things are things that have been handmade, one of a kind. They're not mass produced," Woolsey said.

Whether you’re shopping for the perfect present, a watch for him, or the symbol of a life-long commitment, shop local. And check out Kent Jewelry.

For further information, visit kentjewelry.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.