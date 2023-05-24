Renew Mind and Body Wellness is a total body holistic health center with a diverse array of therapeutic modalities for both mind and body.

ST. LOUIS — Renew Mind and Body Wellness is a total body holistic health center with a diverse array of therapeutic modalities for both mind and body. Their goal is to teach and empower each client to be the best versions of themselves.

They serve clients of all ages. Children, teens, adults, and seniors are all welcome.

Services that Renew Mind and Body Wellness offer range from mental health counseling, massage therapy, functional diagnostic nutrition, and much more. One really cool service they offer though, is float therapy, which is a popular practice of spending an hour or more floating peacefully on a 10” high water-filled floor within a floatation tank or float room. This practice comes with a slew of benefits.

