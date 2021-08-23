Help & Hope: Resources to help with mindfulness meditation

Aviary Recovery Center shares some resources that can help you understand mindfulness and practice it with more ease and consistency.

EOLIA, Mo. — Mindfulness meditation can be quite difficult. In today’s Help & Hope segment, Aviary Recovery Center shares some resources that can help you understand mindfulness and practice it with more ease and consistency.

Here is a reading list of books that might make mindfulness meditation more meaningful and manageable.

The Proactive Twelve Steps by Serge Prengel

The Little Book of Mindfulness by Dr. Patrizia Collard

Meditation & Mindfulness by Andy Puddicombe

Mindfulness for Beginners by Jon Kabat-Zinn

The Miracle of Mindfulness by Thich Nhat Hanh

All of these books can be purchased on Amazon.

For more information on the Aviary Recovery Center, visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com or call (888) 435-5540.

