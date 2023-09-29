The Return of Mary's Minute with a nice surprise

Here at Show Me St. Louis, we always provide your daily dose of good news and we're excited to share we have some good news happening for the team!

ST. LOUIS — Here at Show Me St. Louis, we always provide your daily dose of good news and we're excited to share we have some good news of our own!

Our associate producer, Mary Thaier has a promotion! She will now be joining us on air as our multi-skilled journalist. That means you'll start another face on live shots and here in the studio, along with our current multi-skilled journalist, Malik Wilson.

Mary is a familiar face to Show Me St. Louis! Maybe you have seen her stories air on the show? In 2022, she launched Mary's Minute. The digital-first series offered SMSL viewers 60 seconds of "Show Me St. Louis" extras. It was only fitting to bring it back for her big announcement. Since then, she's been working behind the scenes as the producer, to help build and create the show you see every day, all from scratch! Now, she will be stepping in front of the camera as she takes on her new role.

To celebrate, we invited Mary to chat with us live in the studio this morning as part of our own unique way to help congratulate her! See the full announcement for yourself by watching the video above.

Don't forget to check out Mary's first live shot as we launch our Washington Week series beginning this Monday, October 2.

You can contact Mary at mthaier@ksdk.com and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.