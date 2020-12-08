ReVital can help you with hormone replacement therapy

No matter your age, ReVital wants to help women feel healthier with bioidentical hormone therapy.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Life has certainly been hectic and draining for many of us over the last few months, but ladies especially should pay special attention if we wake up sluggish or tired after a good night of sleep. Other signs such as struggling with weight loss or a low libido could all be linked to our hormone levels. Amy at ReVital is here to help us figure out if hormones are to blame, and what to do if you need hormone replacement therapy.

How do we know if we should be checked to see if we need help from ReVital and their bioidentical hormone replacement therapy? Amy says to look for if you are exhausted, are having trouble losing unexpected weight, you feel you have lost the ability to think clearly, and you don’t have the mental focus you once had. These are just a few of the signs that you might need to be checked out.

Hormone replacement is not just for those going through menopause, it is a natural part of aging. Amy explains that as our bodies age, they can stop producing certain hormones that are very normal and common for us when we are young. This means you might need help along the way to keep feeling as healthy as you once were. We need to be able to supplement the body with hormones we once had.

ReVital wants to see women of all ages, from 20s and up. They want to help you no matter what stage of life you are in with their bioidentical hormone replacement therapy. Amy explains that this refers to compounds with the same chemical and molecular structure as hormones that are already produced in our bodies. How you are feeling is just part of the natural aging process.

Learn more at liverevital.com or give them a call at 314-254-8057. You can use the Promo Code “KSDK” for Show Me St. Louis viewers, which gets you FREE initial lab work.

