Rezūm Therapy Vapor Therapy is a minimally invasive treatment option for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

ST. LOUIS — As many men get older, their prostate gland enlarges, which may squeeze the urethra and obstruct the flow of urine. Other risk factors for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) include family history, obesity, heart disease and diabetes.

A wide variety of treatment options are available for BPH, including watchful waiting, behavioral modification, medication, minimally invasive therapies and surgery. Medication is the most common first-line treatment for mild to moderate symptoms of enlarged prostate. Minimally invasive or surgical treatment might be recommended if symptoms are moderate to severe, medication doesn’t relieve the symptoms, or the patient has other health issues.

Rezūm Therapy is an in-office treatment for men looking to treat BPH, not just the symptoms. It uses natural water vapor to reduce the size of the prostate and provide lasting symptom relief from BPH without invasive surgery or the potential side effects of prescription drugs. 2 Clinical studies support that Rezūm Therapy relieves BPH symptoms safely and effectively, eliminating the need for BPH medications while also preserving sexual function.3 It helps most men see symptom improvement within a few weeks and most men return to regular activities within a few days after treatment.

Rezūm Therapy is considered a covered benefit by Medicare and most private insurance. Patients should verify their benefits with their insurance company in advance of the scheduled procedure.

Clinical studies show that following treatment with Rezūm Therapy, most men return to regular activities within a few days.3* The patient’s physician will make personal recommendations on resuming activity.

