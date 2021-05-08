Enjoy the Mississippi River up close and take in the views at the Riverboats at The Gateway Arch

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson stopped by the Riverboats at The Gateway Arch to catch up with Robert Hopkins, Director of Operations.

ST. LOUIS — The Mississippi River is an important piece of St. Louis history.

You can take a load off and enjoy the river up close and personal while checking out some amazing views.

Grab tickets to one of the cruises or grab a bite to eat at the Paddlewheel Café – known as St. Louis’ only waterfront dining destination.

For more information and to purchase cruise tickets, visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats or call (877) 982-1410. Advance reservations are required for all dining cruises.