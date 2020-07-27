Local author writes road trip book for kids

Radio personality, travel writer, and author Bill Clevlen is used to hitting the road then writing about it but during the pandemic he hit the brakes and parked himself on the couch.



He said, “I think every writer wants to do a kids book. That’s one of those things. During quarantine shut down, I was stuck in the house, I thought, ‘Why not do it now. I have nothing else to do. It was so fun to write. Every chapter gives them an introduction into seeing famous landmarks and tourist attractions and popular destinations.”



Bill has written “100 Things to do in America before You Die”, “Driving across America”, and now “An American Road Trip for Kids.”



So even if you don’t plan on taking a road trip with kids anytime soon, this book might help fill that void.



“I know road trips. I know that for kids it’s really important to get them traveling when their young. You make great memories. That’s why I wanted to put book together with landmarks and things kids will see over the course of their lifetime. So many great memories are made with your family. And if they’re bad memories, 20 years later you’re laughing about it. Anything with travel is good for your soul,” he said.



The book costs $12. You can purchase it on Amazon or on his website, billontheroad.com.