EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Rocket Bowls recently opened up shop in Edwardsville, Illinois.

It features a mouthwatering menu and unique global flavors. It’s a fast-casual restaurant serving up Asian-inspired dishes.

Rocket Bowls is located at Trace on the Parkway right next door to Goshen Coffee. The address is 6120 Shoger Drive, Suite B.