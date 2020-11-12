You can help Rescue Christmas with 'Rock The Red Kettle' virtual fundraising concert on Saturday, December 12

The 60 minute virtual fundraising concert will feature performances from some great local and well known artists.

The need has always been there, this year it happens to be greater.

Saturday, December 12 at 7PM, 5 On Your Side will host The Salvation Army’s Rock the Red Kettle virtual fundraising concert and help rescue Christmas for the 100,000+ people across Missouri and Southern Illinois they serve.



With 32% of Americans owing money for missed rent or mortgage payments, the Salvation Army anticipates a substantial increase in requests for emergency financial help such as rent/mortgage, utility, and food assistance.

That's where you can help.

As a national average, 85 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends goes directly to support community service programs.

All donations raised in Missouri, Southern Illinois and St. Louis area remain and stay here.

If you'd like to help, text Rescue Christmas to 76278 or visit SalArmyMidland.org.