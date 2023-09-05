Role Models Fashion Exhibit prepares for year two

The 2nd annual Role Models Fashion Exhibit will be mixing high fashion, performance, art and great energy in one room.

ST. LOUIS — The 2nd annual Role Models Fashion Exhibit will be mixing high fashion, performance, art and great energy in one room.

Expect an evening full of fashion and artistic showcasing in one of the best museums in St. Louis.

From live musical ensembles to poetic delivery of fashion on their non-traditional runway, no matter where you sit you are in for a special treat.

The gallery is full of art and they will offer exclusive shopping vendors and a cash bar.

Go VIP and Stay Woke My Friends! It's said to be a guaranteed sold out show.