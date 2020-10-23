Rolling on the River with The Loading Dock, Riverside Flea Market

The Riverside Flea Market is back at the Loading Dock on Saturday and Sunday, October 24 and 25.

ST. LOUIS — There are gems to be found this weekend at one of the region's largest flea markets! We’re talking about the Riverside Flea Market, and this is part of an ongoing segment called Rolling on the River with The Loading Dock.

The Loading Dock in Grafton, Illinois is both a peaceful environment and a party place. It can be a date night and a family experience. This waterfront wonderland has been around for more than 25 years thanks to the Allen family. Fall is the perfect time to visit this family-run business.

They have been busy with live entertainment, food, drinks, and beautiful weather. River Road is one of the prettiest drives in Illinois this time of year. The Loading Dock's large space is used for events, weddings, ice skating, and this year the Riverside Flea Market. Plenty of vendors are coming this weekend, October 24 and 25, and they have collectible items and treasures.

Soon, the Loading Dock will turn into a Winter Wonderland. This is a place for everyone, no matter the season.

For more information, call (618) 556-7950 or visit graftonloadingdock.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

