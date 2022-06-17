Ruler Foods by Kroger offering trusted Kroger brands at low prices

Love shopping at Kroger? Well, you can enjoy the same great Kroger quality and more at Ruler Foods by Kroger in St. Louis.

It’s Kroger in St Louis!

Ruler Foods who currently has 10 locations in the St. Louis area offers a limited selection of great products at great prices.

Step inside a store and you'll see it's focused on Top Quality Kroger Brands. We're talking the exact same meat and produce you get at a Kroger store without the frills.

Ruler Foods vision is focused on simplicity to get you in, out and on your way.

Their stores works hard to bring you the lower prices possible.

Find your nearest location of Ruler Foods by Kroger at rulerfoods.com. Also follow them on Instagram and Facebook. And for more information on jobs, visit here.

