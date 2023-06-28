Saint Louis Science Center Welcomes NEW NASA Display

ST. LOUIS — Mars is located nearly 300 million miles away from Earth, but exploration brings us closer to the Red Planet every day. Through NASA’s “Roving with Perseverance” program on display starting Friday, June 23, at the James S. McDonnell Planetarium, the Saint Louis Science Center brings key parts of that exploration here to the Metro Area.

Launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on July 30, 2020, Perseverance landed on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021. The most sophisticated rover NASA has sent to the Red Planet, its mission is to search for signs of ancient microbial life, collect and document rock and sediment samples, characterize the geology and climate, and pave the way for human exploration. The rover is about 10 feet long by 9 feet wide and weighs more than 2,200 pounds. It carries 23 cameras to share views of the planet within minutes of capture.