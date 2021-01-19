Show the love with a Saint Louis Zoo Valentine's Day Adoption Package

Online and phone orders must be made by January 31 to ensure Valentine’s Day delivery.

ST. LOUIS — This year’s Saint Louis Zoo Valentine’s Day Adoption Package features the horned puffin, a fun-loving seabird.

The Valentine's Day Adoption Package includes a horned puffin plush toy, a Valentine’s Day card from you, a personalized adoption certificate, a color photo with animal facts, a car decal, your name on the Zoo Parents Donor Wall and the zoo’s website for one year and an invitation to the Zoo Parents Picnic.

The adoption package is $50, which includes shipping and handling. You can have it delivered to anyone in the United States.

To adopt the horned puffin, call (314) 646-4771 or order online at stlzoo.org/valentineadoption.

People can also stop by the welcome desk at the north or south entrance of the zoo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Reservations are required. You will save $10 when you purchase your adoption package onsite and take it home with you that day.

