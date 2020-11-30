The Salvation Army wants to #RescueChristmas this year

The Salvation Army hopes to keep the holiday season special for those in need this year,

ST. LOUIS — It’s the season of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles and Bell Ringers! They just started ringing this past weekend, and they hope that you will make this season a special one for our neighbors in need and help them #RescueChristmas. Lieutenant Colonel Bob Webster is here to tell us more.

We can still look forward to seeing red kettles and bell ringers at Schnucks this year, but Colonel Bob tells us it will be a little different. They are being extra cautious requiring all of their volunteers to have proper PPE equipment like masks and gloves, and training them to sanitize the kettle and the stand often.

If you don’t carry cash or change, there are other ways to give to the red kettle this year. You can go up to the red kettle and tap the sign with your phone which will allow you to use Google Pay or Apple Pay to make a donation right there!

All of the donations go towards the work of the Salvation Army. There are many issues and causes that they support around the community. Times are tough, especially this year, and the Salvation Army wants to help make Christmas a little better for those in need.

On average around the country, 85 cents of every dollar the Salvation Army spends goes directly to support community service programs. All donations raised in Missouri and Southern Illinois in the St. Louis area remain here! You can give in all kinds of ways by visiting SalArmyMidland.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

