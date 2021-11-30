Visit Santa in a Snow Globe at Eckert’s

There are plenty of opportunities to visit him, including at Breakfast with Santa

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — See Santa in the most idyllic setting at Eckert’s Farm – in a giant snow globe!

There are plenty of opportunities to visit him, including at Breakfast with Santa. Reservations are required, and spots are filling up fast.

It’s a tradition that the community loves at Eckert’s.

Breakfast with Santa at Eckert’s is happening every Saturday and Sunday through December 19.

Photos with Santa are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

In addition to Santa in a snow globe, there is a lot more family fun to be had this season.

Eckert’s Belleville Farm is located at 951 S Green Mount Road. For more information, visit eckerts.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.