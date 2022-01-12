Santa guides STL straight to The North Pole on magical Polar Express experience

The North Pole is not so far away from STL after all! Union Station’s annual Polar Express pop-up returns for more passengers to make even more magical memories.

ST . LOUIS - Step right up and present your golden ticket to board the Polar Express right from Union Station for the travel journey of a lifetime.

The North Pole is not so far away from STL after all with Union Station’s annual Polar Express pop-up returning to pick up more passengers to make even more magical memories.

The holiday experience welcomes passengers of all ages with entertainment awaiting you before you even step on board.

The Polar Express movie will play in a pavilion just outside the train as attendees gather ahead of the train’s departure. This is also where guests can find other activities and gifts available for purchase.

Organizers say passengers can expect the crew to put on a performance before boarding and once each guest is seated, there is much more entertainment in store.

Dancing and singing chefs are on standby, ready to put on their dancing shoes and serve up some sweet treats. There are several packages available for purchase, though the traditional ticket includes both hot chocolate and a cookie.

As guests make their unforgettable journey to The North Pole, believers will hear Santa’s bell and get the chance to visit with him, too. Passengers can even expect for Santa to hand out the ‘first gift of Christmas.’