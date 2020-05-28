Sare Food brings delicious food right to your door

Get a break from cooking and support local chefs without leaving home!

ST. LOUIS — If you need a break from cooking, we have just the thing! Delivered right to your door, Sare Food has delicious food prepared by local chefs. All you have to do is heat it up!

Angela Sharp and Chef Tom Russo are here to tell us all about Sare Food. Angela starts by noting that this is not a subscription-based service, and it is all local. The food comes to your house pre-prepared, and you can also use contactless delivery.

Chef Tom Russo says that they were drawn to Sare Food’s vast global selections. He says it is also great to be able to have some type of business to keep going during this difficult time. Dana gets the chance to try a Beef Slovakia, the mix grill, a salad and more!

Sare is Hindu for “all”, and there are all different kinds of food on their website. You get to tell the chef what you like, what you dislike, and if you have any dietary restrictions. This way you are guaranteed to love what you get!

Once you log on to the website, it is very easy to use. The hardest thing is deciding what food to pick! Not only are they looking for new customers, Sare Food is looking for new chefs as well!

Learn more at sarefood.com, available 24/4. Show Me St. Louis viewers even get 10% off of their first order with the promo code: FIVE.