Celebrate National Calzone Day at Sauce on the Side

Don’t miss out on Sauce on the Side’s celebration of National Calzone Day full of giveaways and more.

ST. LOUIS — The day after Halloween, there is another holiday worth celebrating. November 1st is National Calzone Day, and at Sauce on the Side they treat every day like calzone day since that’s their specialty!

Everything seems to have a day now, so why not have calzone day! On Sunday, Sauce on the Side has a gift card giveaway with gift cards ranging from $10-$50. Throughout all their St. Louis area restaurants, Sauce on the Side will be giving away over $1,000 in gift cards. The giveaway is random, and gift cards are placed in various order boxes. You can still win even if you come in for a salad.

Sauce on the Side has six locations: Downtown, The Grove, Clayton, Twin Oaks, Chesterfield and Wentzville. All locations are open for dine-in an you can call for curbside pickup, takeout, or free delivery. Learn more at sauceontheside.com.

