Save the Girls: Touch screen purses for a cause

Save the Girls touch screen purses is the intersection of fashion and function while giving back to an amazing cause – breast cancer research.

It all started when Belleville local, Tami Lange, had two daughters lose their phones in the same week, and her sister-in-law’s solution was to keep her phone in her bra.

Lange then decided that was not a safe enough place, and so, she created the perfect place for phones!

The women owned business has donated over $32,000 to breast cancer research.

The touch screen purses are one size fits all phones. The women designed looks includes purses for every age and style!