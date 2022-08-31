Save the Girls: Touch screen purses for a cause

Save the Girls touch screen purses is the intersection of fashion and function while giving back to an amazing cause – breast cancer research.
It all started when Belleville local, Tami Lange, had two daughters lose their phones in the same week, and her sister-in-law’s solution was to keep her phone in her bra.
Lange then decided that was not a safe enough place, and so, she created the perfect place for phones!
The women owned business has donated over $32,000 to breast cancer research.
The touch screen purses are one size fits all phones. The women designed looks includes purses for every age and style!
You can find further information at savethegirls.com.