Saving money while saving lives with the 2022 Glennon Card

Dana met up with the Simon family at Circle of Knowledge, one of the many businesses, participating in the Glennon Card, to share the family's "Glennon Story".

ST. LOUIS — I got the chance to meet the Simon family, who is forever grateful for Cardinal Glennon and those who support them as their sweet little girl Emily needed their care before she was even born.

Now, four years later and after so many procedures, Emily is living proof that the community's support can save lives.

Emily Simon is a four year old filled with lots of joy, laughter and love.

Emily's mom, Lauren Simon, found out that Emily had a birth defect while she was 24 weeks pregnant.

"The left side of her heart and that form correctly. So, we knew immediately that she would need intervention. Her first open heart surgery, she was only six days old. She's since had two more open heart surgeries and five cardiac-cath procedures. Thankfully, she is doing remarkably well. We are thankful to Cardinal Glennon for that. She is four and a half and goes to preschool and soccer and dance and plays with her sisters, and you would have no idea if you just saw her on the street," she said.

Or running around Circle of Knowledge. It's a toy store that started as just a cart in the mall. Now, it's sitting at several thousand square feet in Sunset Hills and proudly supporting Cardinal Glennon as they continue to care for kids.

"Each of us have known someone or we have actually had a family member who has benefited from the wonderful care that Cardinal Glennon provides," said Julia Najbar of Circle of Knowledge.

That's why Circle of Knowledge is just one of the many businesses supporting the Glennon Guild and SSA Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation by participating in the Glennon Card.

"This is our third year that we have participated and what the Glennon card is for a $60 donation. Customers will receive a savings pass of 20 percent off at many retailers and restaurants for ten glorious days, and it runs from October 14 through 23," Najbar explained.

So, while you're doing all your holiday shopping this season, you can save money and support Cardinal Glennon to give more kids like Emily a second chance.

Saving money all while supporting Cardinal Glennon save lives.

Glennon Cards may be purchased at GlennonCard.org.

What is Glennon Card?

The Glennon Card is a unique 10-day discount shopping program that was established in 2011 by the Glennon Guild, a 300 member women’s organization serving the children cared for by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Organized in partnership with the Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, 100% of Glennon Card sales benefit the patients and families at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Receive a 20% discount for 10 days at 330+ participating stores, eateries and salons from October 14-23.

How do you get a Glennon Card and how do you use it?

Purchase a paper or digital GC at GlennonCard.org OR anytime at a participating business. Visit GlennonCard.org for a complete list of participating businesses; look for the paper card icon for select retailers selling paper Glennon Cards.



Present your Glennon Card at more than 330 participating businesses which include retailers, eateries, services and attractions to receive a 20% discount for 10 days from Oct. 14-23, 2022.



SHOP ONLINE — Over 100 participating businesses are allowing online usage of the 2022 Glennon Card.



The paper Glennon Card Directory and GlennonCard.org provides descriptions/exclusions and locations of all participants. You can use your card as many times as you would like over the 10-day shopping period. Be spontaneous and visit a store, restaurant or area you've never been to before!

What does the Glennon Card benefit?

100% of Card sales benefit the patients and families at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon.

Since it began in 2011, the Glennon Card program has raised more than $2 million for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with proceeds going towards key health initiatives to ensure SSM Health Cardinal Glennon physicians and staff can provide the very best care to every patient who comes through the hospital’s doors.

What types of stores are participating/how many stores are participating?

The 330+ participating businesses on the 2022 Glennon Card include a variety of retailers, restaurants, eateries and services from salons, spas, gyms, and photographers to area attractions throughout the St. Louis area & metro East. Additionally, 36 of the participating businesses are Online Only businesses offering unique boutique fashions, jewelry, plants, books, candles, sporting goods and consulting.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.