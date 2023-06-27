Saxophonist, Rhoda G, to perform at City Winery

ST. LOUIS — The Townsendx3 Agency Presents Rhoda G. live in concert on Saturday, July 8th at 8 PM.



Rhoda is one of the most in-demand and beloved Saxophonist in St. Louis. Rhoda has been fortunate enough to perform as far as in Dubai to almost every major stage in her own city.



In 2017, Rhoda competed in the "Amateur Night At The Apollo" competition at the world famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, NY. She made it to the final round by taking first place on the first and second round and second place in the final third round.



Rhoda has performed with and opened for acclaimed artists such as Donnie McClurkin, Daryl Coley, Vickie Winans, Chante Moore, Donell Jones, Carl Thomas, Naughty By Nature, Freddie Jackson, After 7 and many more.