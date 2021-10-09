Schaefer Autobody Centers holding 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefiting St. Louis Children's Hospital this month

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

At the end of the month- Schaefer Autobody Centers will be hosting their annual charity golf tournament. It all benefits St. Louis Children's Hospital.

The 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefiting St. Louis Children's Hospital is September 27 at the Greenbriar Hills Country Club in Kirkwood. Find more information at schaeferautobody.com/golf.

Schaefer Auto Body has 13 St. Louis area locations.

