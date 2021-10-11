Schaefer Autobody Centers gives back to local heroes

They are teaming up with JCS to say thank you to veterans and their families

ST. LOUIS — Schaefer Autobody Centers is teaming up with the Joshua Chamberlain Society to say thank you to all our veterans and their families.

So, how are they helping? And how can you help? Photojournalist Kenney Koger stopped by Schaefer Autobody Centers to find out how to help local heroes and their families.

Schaefer Autobody Centers donates vehicles each year to veteran heroes who are in need of reliable transportation in partnership with JCS.

You can learn more and make a charitable donation to the Joshua Chamberlain Society at schaeferautobody.com/veterans. You can also text ‘JCS’ to 76278.

