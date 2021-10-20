Schaefer Autobody Centers supports St. Louis Children’s Hospital for the holiday season

For the first time, Schaefer Autobody is supporting Snowflake Village, which is a toy store inside of the hospital

ST. LOUIS — In 2016, Scott Schaefer, owner of Schaefer Autobody Centers, and his wife, Sarah had their son, David Ian.

David was born with rare medical defects, and odds were against him from day one.

However, he received incredible care from St. Louis Children’s Hospital, which meant they were able to spend six months with him before he lost his battle to his illnesses.

Schaefer Autobody started the Annual David Ian Charity Golf Tournament to honor him, and proceeds are donated to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

For the first time, Schaefer Autobody is supporting Snowflake Village, which is a toy store inside of the hospital. The store is built on donations from the community.

Caregivers pick out gifts from the store and wrap them, so everyone staying at the hospital through the holidays can receive a toy.

Check out Schaefer Autobody’s website for the location near you, and you can drop off toys at any of those. There is also an Amazon wish list to ship straight to them.

That website also has donation information and recommendations available.

Due to COVID-19, they are only accepting new, unopened donations and can’t take any handmade or used items.

