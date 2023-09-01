x
Schlafly Beer and Wellbeing Brewing announce non-alcoholic drink

You can still support your hometown breweries while you take on 'Dry January'!

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer and WellBeing Brewing Co. announce the release of Match Day Light, a 35-calorie, non-alcoholic English Pale Ale, officially launching on Friday, Nov. 18. Match Day Light is a new style release from the two brewing companies, who announced a joint venture this summer. The NA craft beer celebrates St. Louis’ love of soccer through the packaging and ingredients used to brew it, and the style selection is an intentional nod to Schlafly’s flagship beer over the past 30 years.

