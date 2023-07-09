Schlafly Beer hosting 20th Annual Art Outside Festival in historic Maplewood

Each year, over 60 local artists (all who reside within a 125 mile radius) are featured at the festival.

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer is proud to sponsor the 20th Annual Art Outside Festival held at Schlafly Bottleworks in historic Maplewood, MO, September 8-10, 2023

Art Outside Festival returns for the 20th year, this time with a new date! Sept. 8 – 10 at Schlafly Bottleworks in historic Maplewood, MO visitors can enjoy a fine arts fair, in which every piece of artwork is unique and made by the artists. An array of mediums is invited including acrylic, ceramics, woodworking, stonework, metalwork, oil, and so much more.

Each year, over 60 local artists (all who reside within a 125 mile radius) are featured at the festival. Schlafly beers available, of course, perfect mix of both summer and fall favorites like Pale Ale, Park Lager, Pumpkin Ale, Oktoberfest, White Lager and more. Festival food is also available including smoked chicken nachos, bratwurst, brewpub pretzel, sticky toffee pudding, and more. The full menu is available inside for table service. Live music will be playing all weekend long. Free to attend.