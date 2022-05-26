Schlafly Beer's Art Outside Festival Returns this Memorial Day Weekend

Schlafly Beer's popular art festival Art Outside will make it's grand return on Memorial Day weekend.
Located at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood, the free, family-friendly festival aims to raise awareness of art and music in the community. Guests can shop more than 60 local artists, while enjoying festival food, live music and Schlafly beers. It is free to attend and guests pay only for their preferred food and beer. Schlafly will offer several of its seasonal and year-round favorites, including Just A Bit Hazy IPA, Pale Ale, Raspberry Hefeweizen, Summer Lager and more. Additionally, festival food will be available outside and Schlafly Bottleworks full menu from the restaurant will be available for table service inside.
Art Outside will have live music, and the event will showcase more than 60 local artists, all residing & working within a 125-mile radius of Schlafly Bottleworks. The participating artists are:
- A Year in the City
- A&M Accessories
- AK Stained Glass
- Allison Norfleet Bruenger
- Andrew Rola Art
- Annette Cummins Art
- Annie Rye & Sam Overturf
- April Riley
- Art By Tai
- Ascendant Jewelry Studio
- Bill McKenney - Bills Retro Robots
- Bill Schnur
- CHOSEART
- Crow Augury
- Christiane Danna
- Christopher Lynch
- dancing moon fine art
- Dave Patton
- David Hasty Photography
- Deborah Byck Weinstein - Smiling Rooster Studio
- DeiRdre Schaneman
- Draw-U
- Erin Alice Art
- Everding Studio
- Fine Art by Fred Schollmeyer
- Frye Pottery
- Golden Gems
- Hammel Horizons Photography
- Hollis Leather
- Jay Kay Create Art + Design
- JB Design & Illustration
- Jen Guss
- Jim Mosley Illustrations
- Jimmy Liu Studio
- JK Furniture Designs
- Joel Epstein
- Kalika Rose Art
- Kim Wilson Art
- KneeHigh Prints
- kristen fox
- FletcherWorks
- Lisa Crisman Art
- Liz Davidson
- LVMdesigns
- Manuel Draws
- Matthew Hemminghaus
- Michael Plurad
- Minner Photography
- Mississippi Mud Pottery
- Mollie Chounard
- Natalie Avondet
- Paper Loft Creations
- Paul Trinklein & Jon Bernhardt
- Rebecca Grant
- Rob Gilmore
- Sadoth Art
- Sara Quiroz
- Scott Clark
- Sherbet Punch Studios
- Sherry Day
- Sprouted Designs
- Thompson Dry Goods
- Tony Scheibelhut | Noted Designs
- Villa Design
- Will Rimel
- Zak Pottery
Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood is located at 7260 Southwest Ave, Maplewood, MO 63143. Hours run from Friday, May 27 from 4PM to 10PM Saturday, May 28 from 11AM to 10PM and Sunday, May 29 from 11AM to 4PM.