Schlafly Beer's Art Outside Festival Returns this Memorial Day Weekend

Located at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood, the free, family-friendly festival aims to raise awareness of art and music in the community. Guests can shop more than 60 local artists, while enjoying festival food, live music and Schlafly beers. It is free to attend and guests pay only for their preferred food and beer. Schlafly will offer several of its seasonal and year-round favorites, including Just A Bit Hazy IPA, Pale Ale, Raspberry Hefeweizen, Summer Lager and more. Additionally, festival food will be available outside and Schlafly Bottleworks full menu from the restaurant will be available for table service inside.