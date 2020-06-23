Schlafly is now open, with a new location in St. Charles!

Dine in, eat outside, or order online at all 3 Schlafly locations!

ST CHARLES, Mo. — All three Schlafly Brewpub locations are now open! You have probably been to the Tap Room in Midtown and the Bottleworks in Maplewood, but recently a new location has opened on Main Street in St. Charles.

This all new location is called Schlafly Bankside. It recently opened in the former Trailhead Brewing space and was till run as Trailhead when Schlafly took over in January. Renovations have since been done and the space has re-opened with the new name, Schlafly Bankside.

Re-Explore St. Louis: Union Station is open! Now is the perfect time to check out Union Station and the new St. Louis Aquarium ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station opened to the public last year at Christmas. Bob O'Loughlin is here to tell us all about the updates that were made to the old Union Station.

All locations offer the full food and beer menu but are running at 25% capacity. This mainly means that there is more space between tables. You can call to make a reservation or just walk in. If you don’t want to dine in, you can still use online ordering and curb side pickup.

Learn more at Schlafly.com, and make reservations at opentable.com

Schlafly Bottleworks is located at: 7260 Southwest Ave., Maplewood, MO

Schlafly Tap Room is located at: 2100 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO

Schlafly Bankside is located at: 920 S. Main Street, St. Charles, MO

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.