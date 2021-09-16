Schlafly’s ‘Lil’ HOP in the City’ takes place this Saturday

The festival is at Schlafly Tap Room.

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly’s popular festivals were canceled last year due to the pandemic, but after 18 months, they are back in action!

Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson caught up with Schlafly’s Director of Marketing, Wil Rogers, to find out what’s in store for HOP in the City. After some slight changes, it’s being called Lil’ HOP in the City this year.

Lil’ HOP in the City takes place at the Schlafly Tap Room downtown, which can be found at 2100 Locust Street, on Saturday, September 18 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free to attend, and beer and food can be purchased.