Schnucks 'Folds of Honor' campaign runs through May 30

ST. LOUIS — For the sixth consecutive year, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is proud to support the Folds of Honor Foundation through a “Round Up at the Register” campaign taking place at all 115 Schnucks and Eatwell Markets throughout the Midwest. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that honors the sacrifices of fallen and disabled military veterans and, new this year, first responders by providing educational scholarships to their spouses and children.
You can round up at the register at all Schnucks locations through May 30th.
