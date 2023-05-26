Schnucks 'Folds of Honor' campaign runs through May 30

ST. LOUIS — For the sixth consecutive year, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is proud to support the Folds of Honor Foundation through a “Round Up at the Register” campaign taking place at all 115 Schnucks and Eatwell Markets throughout the Midwest. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that honors the sacrifices of fallen and disabled military veterans and, new this year, first responders by providing educational scholarships to their spouses and children.