Schnucks supports Folds of Honor

ST. LOUIS — Every year, the nonprofit Folds of Honor St. Louis helps families of the men and women who fight for our country further their education.

This year is no different. Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson sat down with Bob Fishbeck with Folds of Honor to learn how you can help the cause, too.

Round Up at the Register at Schnucks is between Memorial Day and the 4th of July. For more information on Folds of Honor, visit stlouis.foldsofhonor.org.

