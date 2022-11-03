Schnucks ‘Good For You’ Recipe: Sweet Potato Egg Cups

Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean makes one of the Schnucks 'Good For You' wellness program recipes.

Perfectly portioned, and only 5 ingredients! These egg cups are crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.

INGREDIENTS

1 (8 oz.) sweet potato, peeled and grated

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

2 tsp. fresh thyme leaves, plus more to serve

1 tsp. onion powder

6 large eggs

6 cups spring mix, divided

1 1/2 cups sliced grape tomatoes, divided

4 1/2 tbsp. light vinaigrette dressing, divided

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl, mix together first four ingredients. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.

Coat a muffin pan with cooking spray and add mixture to 6 of the cups; press mixture into the bottom and up the sides. Spray tops with cooking spray and bake 10 minutes.

Crack an egg into each cup and sprinkle with salt and pepper, if desired. Bake 12–14 minutes or until desired doneness.

Sprinkle with thyme leaves.

Serve with a side salad made of 2 cups spring mix, 1/2 cup sliced grape tomatoes and 1 1/2 tablespoons light vinaigrette dressing per serving.

