Schnucks and the Pink Ribbon Girls work together to support those battling Breast Cancer

ST. LOUIS — Since 2018, Schnucks has been donating healthy food to the Pink Ribbon Girls charity to support their life changing work in the St. Louis area. In 2020, that donation is getting bigger! Courtney spoke with Schnucks and the Pink Ribbon Girls about what that means for our community.

The Pink Ribbon Girls and Schnucks are teaming up again, and October is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Pink Ribbon is representative of Breast Cancer awareness, and it is the symbol that people come around. The Pink Ribbon Girls come around the patient or client when they are diagnosed, and they come around their whole family to support them. They offer three meals a week for their entire family, house cleaning two times a month, rides to treatment and peer support.

Schnucks is very proud to have the opportunity to support the Pink Ribbon Girls and the work that they are doing in the metro area. Schnucks donates the food that the Pink Ribbon Girls use to make the meals they deliver. Schnucks is inspired by Heather’s journey and her resilience and they know that others will be inspired and given hope by her as well.

This is all culminating in a special even on October 22, Girls Night In. This will be a Zoom call sponsored by Schnucks where you and your friends can listen to Heather and other amazing women in this area who are bravely willing to share their stories. To be a part of the Zoom call, register at Schnucks.com.

