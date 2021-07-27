Scoops Premium Water Ice, a frozen east coast desert taking St Louis by storm

This sweet treat can now be found at 6 different Schnucks locations across the community.

From savory Middle Eastern food to loaded nachos, Brian Hardesty’s 9 Mile Food Truck Garden in Affton, has it all.

“The owner is Brian Hardesty and I guess the idea is to have a place where all food trucks can come and be amongst people and also make money,” said Co-Owner of Scoops and More, Iris Green.

That’s been the case for food trucks from all over to take advantage of for a little over a year now, but a new truck on the strip this year, is Iris Green and her husband Charles’ Scoops truck.

“We started this together in hopes to have a business for our three sons. We have three young men and we wanted to have something started for them and we decided to start it,” says Green.

The power couple’s specialty is Italian Water Ice.

If you’re questioning what that even is, well, you’re probably not the only one.

“A lot of people in St. Louis don’t know what water ice is. So, the closest thing to it is Italian ice, but the texture of it is really creamy, almost like ice cream, but there is no dairy, no nut, no milk, soy, gluten, any of that that’s in it.”

The sweet treat is said to have originated on the east coast, but the power couple takes credit for bringing it here to the Show Me State.

They pack a huge variety of flavors.

“It fluctuates at times, but we have close to thirty flavors. We switch them up depending on the day and what people want. Our most popular flavors are our mango, strawberry, blue raspberry,” says Green.

And joining that list is their most recently created flavor, Miami Vice.

Flavorful, sweet, and mixed with a lot of love...Scoops Italian Water Ice is spot on.

You too can pick up a cup even if you can’t make it to 9 Mile Food Truck Garden.

This sweet treat can now be found at 6 different Schnucks locations across the community.

Locations include: Hampton Avenue, Ladue Crossing, North Lindbergh, Kirkwood, and Manchester locations.