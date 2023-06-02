Scott Credit Union launches new St. Louis Blues Credit Card

The new addition to the St. Louis Blues credit card includes discounts at the STL Authentic store!

ST. LOUIS — Scott Credit Union has recently launched a new St Louis Blues Credit Card. This new product is in addition to the existing Blues Debit Card. This no fee credit card offers a fixed 1.99% APR for purchases and 0.00% APR on balance transfers for the first 6 billing cycles. Plus, receive discounts at the STL Authentic store.

To apply, visit scu.org/blues.

More on Scott Credit Union:

Scott Credit Union is celebrating their 80th anniversary of serving the greater St Louis area. The financial provider has 22 locations in the metro St Louis area, plus 3 in Chicago and offer members access to over 30,000 ATMs nationwide. Services including debit accounts, mortgage and auto loans, certificates, credit cards and more.

For further information, visit scu.org.

