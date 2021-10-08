Getting to know New Zealand-based racing superstar Scott Dixon

You can check out racers like Scott Dixon and many more during a jam-packed weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway on August 20-21.

Motorsports is considered one of the most sought-after sports here in America. And here in St. Louis, we host a nationally televised event specifically for IndyCar Racing.

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson met one of the qualifying racers of that big event to learn what it’s like to be behind the wheel. That racer was New Zealand-based racing superstar, Scott Dixon.

You can check out racers like Scott Dixon and many more during a jam-packed weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. The racetrack will host the Bommarito Automotive Group’s 5th Bommarito 500 IndyCar Race, along with the NASCAR Truck Series 200.

The 2-day event will kick off next Friday, August 20, and wrap up Saturday afternoon, August 21.

Spectators will have the chance to check out vintage cars, enjoy family fun, and watch some great races.

WWT Raceway is located at 700 Raceway Blvd in Madison, Illinois. Purchase tickets at MetroTix.com/events/detail/nascar-indycar.

