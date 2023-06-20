Sculptor Harry Weber inducted into St. Louis Walk-of-Fame

Harry Weber’s larger-than-life bronze sculptures of famous sports and historical figures grace stadiums and public spaces across the US, China, and Africa.

ST. LOUIS — On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Harry Weber will be inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame for his long standing contributions to freezing history through sculptures.

Weber’s larger-than-life bronze sculptures of famous sports and historical figures grace stadiums and public spaces across the US, China, and Africa. His expressive sculptures give the sense that the figures are actually in motion with a fluidity that captures the emotional vitality of the moment. He vividly brought to life everyone he depicted whether it was the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame baseball players in action, Boston Bruins hockey icon Bobby Orr exuberantly flying across the ice after a Cup-winning goal, Chuck Berry rocking and rolling with his guitar as if right on stage, or the striking portrait of Dred & Harriet Scott outside the courthouse where they began their fight for freedom from slavery.

The St. Louis Walk of Fame is located along six blocks of Delmar Blvd., which has been named "One of the 10 Great Streets in America" by the American Planning Association. The attraction honors notable people from St. Louis, Missouri, who have made contributions to the culture of the United States. All 150+ inductees were either born in the Greater St. Louis area or spent their formative or creative years there.

The new inductees' stars, like Weber, will join other notables including musicians Chuck Berry and Scott Joplin, actors Vincent Price and John Goodman, writers Maya Angelou and T.S. Eliot, sports greats Yogi Berra and Lou Brock and a host of others in the arts, science, sports, music and more.