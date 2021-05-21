Daily Sea Lion Shows are back for the summer at the Saint Louis Zoo

The daily summer shows take place at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. now through August 15.

ST. LOUIS — Daily summer Sea Lion Shows are back at the Saint Louis Zoo.

Kyle Ulmer from the zoo joined Show Me St. Louis live to show us what visitors can expect.

The daily summer shows take place at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. now through August 15, 2021. The cost is $3.95 for adults, and children under age 2 are free.

Tickets are available starting at 9 a.m. at the Sea Lion Show ticket booth at Judy and Jerry Kent Family Sea Lion Sound.