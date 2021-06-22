Sea lions take over Raging Rivers in Grafton

It is the only traveling sea lion show in the United States, and it’s here for a limited time.

GRAFTON, Ill. — Raging Rivers WaterPark is no longer just for humans.

The water park in Grafton welcomed sea lions this past weekend with what they call Sea Lion Splash.

It is the only traveling sea lion show in the United States, and it’s here for a limited time.

Sea Lion Splash runs through this Sunday, June 27. It is included with park admission or a 2021 Season Pass.

Raging Rivers is located at 100 Palisades Parkway in Grafton, Illinois. The water park is open every day through August 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., followed by weekends through September 6.