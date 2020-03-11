x
Recipe of the Day: Seafood Ravioli

Courtesy of Signature Tap House

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. —

Seafood Ravioli

1- Sear 3 shrimp, 2 scallops in skillet

2- Season with fresh slice squeezed lemon

3- Add sliced mushrooms, grape tomatoes, (about 6), shallots and capers

4- Add 3 squares of butter til melts brown

5- Add 1 ladle of alfredo sauce, 1 pinch red pepper flake, minced garlic, and salt and

pepper

6- Warm 6 seafood ravioli in boiling water pasta cooker then add to sauce

7- Toss together plating seafood on top of raviolis with a pinch of finely chiffonade fresh

basil on top and around rim of plate

8- Wipe clean if needed

-Signature Tap House

   51 Lincoln Hwy, Fairview Heights, IL 

