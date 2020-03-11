Recipe of the Day: Seafood Ravioli

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. —
Seafood Ravioli
1- Sear 3 shrimp, 2 scallops in skillet
2- Season with fresh slice squeezed lemon
3- Add sliced mushrooms, grape tomatoes, (about 6), shallots and capers
4- Add 3 squares of butter til melts brown
5- Add 1 ladle of alfredo sauce, 1 pinch red pepper flake, minced garlic, and salt and
pepper
6- Warm 6 seafood ravioli in boiling water pasta cooker then add to sauce
7- Toss together plating seafood on top of raviolis with a pinch of finely chiffonade fresh
basil on top and around rim of plate
8- Wipe clean if needed
51 Lincoln Hwy, Fairview Heights, IL