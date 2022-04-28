Second Annual 'Picnic in Your Park' returns to the Gateway Arch National Park Grounds on Sunday, May 15

Picnic in Your Park is a chance to enjoy and explore the park’s 91 acres, enjoy live music and more.

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation invites the St. Louis community to celebrate the beauty of Gateway Arch National Park at Picnic in Your Park on Sunday, May 15.

The second annual event encourages everyone to choose a spot anywhere on the expansive park grounds and enjoy a pre-purchased picnic basket of food from Butler’s Pantry, live entertainment from the Red and Black Brass Band, yard games and much more.

Gateway Arch Park Foundation is the official philanthropic partner of the national park, and Picnic in Your Park is one of its two major fundraising events of the year. Proceeds support the Foundation’s mission of park conservation, preservation, education and community programs.

With the purchase of a deluxe or classic basket, attendees will select either a gourmet four-course or traditional picnic lunch including drinks, with the option of adding children’s meals. All the baskets are collapsible and insulated, and deluxe baskets also include a blanket.

Between 12PM and 2PM on Sunday, May 15, the baskets will be available for pick up in the North Gateway of Gateway Arch National Park (near the Eads Bridge and Laclede’s Landing), ready to enjoy anywhere on the grounds. Complimentary parking is provided.

Picnic baskets are on sale now through May 2 at archpark.org/picnic.

Picnic in Your Park will take place rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, baskets will be available for curbside pickup to enjoy at home.

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation also teamed up with the St. Louis Cardinals to offer a Cards discount to the game later that same day (May 15), with tickets starting at just $5 – and guests will already have free parking from picnic.

In addition to their big fundraisers every year, the Gateway Arch Park Foundation offers dozens of free community programs throughout the year, such as Sunrise Yoga and Sunrise Bootcamp, where they partner with local businesses to offer free and fun events for the whole St. Louis community.

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation's B.A.R.K. Ranger Photo Contest (sponsored by Purina) is running now through May 8. After it concludes, voting will take place on their Facebook page.

You're encouraged to come down to the Arch and take a photo of your dog to submit to the contest. The winner is named “B.A.R.K. Superintendent” of Gateway Arch National Park for the year and will receive a basket of prizes; the dog will also be the inspiration for the next B.A.R.K. Ranger logo design.

Segment sponsored by: Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

