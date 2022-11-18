Secrets for Taking Care of Perfect Pooches from the National Dog Show

Dr. Annie Valuska, PhD., the Senior Scientist on Purina’s Behavior Teams sat down with Malik to share tips for pet parents.

ST. LOUIS — One of the most beloved Thanksgiving traditions is National Dog Show Presented by Purina that airs each “turkey day” after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It’s an amazing spectacle, with the top dogs strutting their stuff with pampered precision, showing their best of breed and many other attributes. But there’s a few things pet parents should keep in mind when celebrating Thanksgiving with their own pups.

Dr. Annie Valuska., Principal Pet Behavior Scientist at Purina, sat down with Malik Wilson to share some do’s and don’ts for pet parents to keep in mind while celebrating Thanksgiving with their own pets.

