x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Show Me St. Louis

See the hilarious, Tony Award-winning musical Tootsie at The Fabulous Fox

Cast members Drew Becker and Lexi Baldachino joined Mary in studio to share an inside look on the show and put her rhythm to the test.

More Videos

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis for a limited two week engagement from March 21 – April 2. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 1:00 p.m. There will also be an evening performance at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 and matinee performance at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. Tickets for Tootsie at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.

Wednesday morning, cast members, Drew Becker and Lexi Baldachino, joined Mary in studio to share an inside look on the show and put her rhythm to the test. Take a look! Learn further information at https://www.fabulousfox.com/.

Before You Leave, Check This Out