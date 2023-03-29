See the hilarious, Tony Award-winning musical Tootsie at The Fabulous Fox

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis for a limited two week engagement from March 21 – April 2. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 1:00 p.m. There will also be an evening performance at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 and matinee performance at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. Tickets for Tootsie at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.