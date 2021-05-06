Self-wash your pet at Treats Unleashed in a private and safe setting!

Cleaning your pet is easy when you go to the self-wash suite at Treats Unleashed.

ST. LOUIS — Pampering our pets is a common theme, and pet parents love to do it. Did you know Treats Unleashed allows you to self-wash your pet in one of their self-wash suites? It is equipped with everything you need to get your pet clean, and the best part is that they clean up the mess. Teresa Miller is here to tell us more.

Teresa explains that the self-wash suite has everything included that you need. There is shampoo, conditioner, brushes, dryers, towels, and even a little cologne spritz. The suite is private and there is a door on the room. The Treats Unleashed staff will then clean up the room for you. The self-wash normally costs $16, but this week you can get a deal of $10.

To make an appointment, just call your local Treats Unleashed shop. They book appointments on the hour, and you get the suite for 45 minutes. There is a self-wash station at all the locations except for one.

Teresa also shares with us a couple of puppies with 4 Paws 4 Rescue that are currently up for adoption.

The $10 self-wash week ends on May 9th. Treats Unleashed has 13 St. Louis area locations, learn more at treats-unleashed.com.

