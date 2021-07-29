Selfie WRLD: One of St. Louis' most instagrammable places is now open in Chesterfield

Immerse yourself in Selfie WRLD St. Louis’ eye-catching, interactive art installations to create imaginative selfies and photos.

Selfie WRLD St. Louis, a new creative space located in the St. Louis Premium Outlet Mall, is a great destination to take your next Instagram photos. The new “selfie museum” provides picture-perfect backdrops for selfies, content creation, photos with friends, or family photos. The St. Louis location is the 32rd location in the United States to open.

Equipped with more than twenty uniquely designed booths and backgrounds, Selfie WRLD St. Louis provides the optimal space for both amateur and professional photographers alike.

“When I first heard about the Selfie WRLD concept, I knew I wanted to bring it to St. Louis,” said Erica Torres, owner of Selfie WRLD St. Louis. “The interactive art installations make this a unique environment for people of all ages to express themselves.”

Torres, formerly a therapist for children in the foster care system, knows the value of self-expression - especially for teens and young adults.

“A creative outlet can be a powerful tool in helping teens and young adults manage the stresses of day-to-day life”, she said. “Our bright colors, varied themes, custom furniture, neon signs and various props combine to create fun, customizable scenes you won't find elsewhere.”

Admission to Selfie WRLD St. Louis is by online reservation or walk-in appointment, and a reservation will be good for as many selfies visitors can take in an hour. Hours are Sunday from 11AM to 7Pm, Monday through Thursday from Noon to 8PM. and Friday and Saturday from 11AM to 9PM. Visitors will use a ring light with a cell phone holder to take photos. Professional cameras are welcome as well.

Selfie WRLD St. Louis welcomes professional photographers, making it an ideal location for senior photos and family photo sessions. Dressing rooms are available should visitors require outfit changes. In addition to private photography shoots and content creation, the space is also available for private parties and corporate functions.

In accordance with CDC COVID recommendations, visitors will need to adhere to social distancing measures. Staff will monitor the space and regularly sanitize common areas, furniture, and props.

Selfie WRLD St. Louis is located at 18521 Outlet Blvd. Suite 724 at the St. Louis Premium Outlet Mall in Chesterfield, MO.