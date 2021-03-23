Serendipity’s “Play Ball’ crackerjacks-inspired ice cream returns

Inspired by the 1908 song, Take Me Out to the Ballgame, the decadent popcorn-flavored ice cream is filled with swirls of gooey caramel and crunchy peanuts.

ST. LOUIS — Just in time for Opening Day, Serendipity’s popular “Play Ball’ crackerjacks-inspired ice cream is back for the entire month of April.

Inspired by the 1908 song, Take Me Out to the Ballgame, the decadent popcorn-flavored ice cream is filled with swirls of gooey caramel and crunchy peanuts. Serendipity’s Play Ball ice cream is available by the scoop or pint, or as a sundae served in a keepsake Cardinals baseball cap cup.

In addition to the Play Ball ice cream, Serendipity is bringing back its fan favorite ‘Name of the Day’ free ice cream scoop giveaway during April. Owner Beckie Jacobs will randomly pull one name each day, compiled from a list of the top baby names for 2021 for both boys and girls.

Fans may also submit their own names on Serendipity’s website. One random name will be selected by noon each day during the month of April. The winning name will be posted on Serendipity’s Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as on a chalkboard sign in the storefront window.